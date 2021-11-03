Ivermectin does not reduce risk of severe illness from COVID-19: Malaysia's health ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Ivermectin does not reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and cannot be recommended for inclusion in current COVID-19 treatment guidelines, said Malaysia's health ministry.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Wednesday (Nov 3) that the ministry recommends that Ivermectin be used only in clinical studies with monitoring, citing the results of the I-TECH study by the Institute for Clinical Research (ICR).

The study was conducted on 500 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in stage two or stage three categories. It evaluated the effectiveness of a five-day Ivermectin treatment.

"The clinical trial study was conducted by infectious disease physicians and clinicians who were actively involved in COVID-19 management in collaboration with ICR under the National Institute of Health," he said.

“The I-TECH study was to see whether the administration of Ivermectin in the first week on patients experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 could prevent them from getting worse (stage four or stage five) which was among patients aged 50 years and above and having at least one comorbidity."