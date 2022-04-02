Malaysia’s king, queen test positive for COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian king Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are undergoing self-quarantine at Istana Negara after being confirmed positive for COVID-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said that Sultan Abdullah will be undergoing quarantine until Thursday (Apr 7), while Tunku Azizah will be quarantined until Friday.

Ahmad Fadil said the king and queen consented to undergo self-quarantine in line with the protocols and standard operating procedures stipulated by the Health Ministry for COVID-19 cases with no or mild symptoms.

“The King and Queen are only experiencing mild symptoms and their majesties are in good health condition,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said that in conjunction with Ramadan, Sultan Abdullah called on his subjects to always be vigilant and practise self-discipline even though the country entered the transition to endemic phase on Friday.

He also urged the people to pray for the king and queen's speedy recovery and long-lasting health.

Malaysia reported 17,476 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.