More than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia for fifth straight day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 22,133 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Feb 15), marking the fifth consecutive day the country has exceeded 20,000 daily infections.

It is also Malaysia's second highest daily tally this year, after it logged 22,802 new cases on Saturday.

Health director general Noor Hisham Abdullah said more than 99 per cent of the new cases were asymptomatic or with light symptoms.

Another 102 cases were symptomatic with lung infection. Twenty-four other cases required oxygen assistance while 20 were in critical condition with multiple organ complications, added Dr Noor Hisham.