Malaysia’s COVID-19 app MySejahtera introduces Bluetooth contact tracing feature

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s COVID-19 mobile application on Sunday (Dec 26) introduced a new feature that enables close contact tracing via Bluetooth.

MySejahtera Trace will provide live information on interactions with other users who also activate the new feature, Health Ministry Khairy Jamaluddin said in a post on Twitter.

“If you are confirmed positive, you can send the interaction data to the Ministry of Health for contact tracking process to be made. All interaction data is anonymised," he added.

Khairy encouraged members of the public to use the new feature when indoor at public places, adding that the checkout feature in MySejahtera is no longer applicable.

"It can now be updated on Huawei. For Google and Apple, still waiting for them to list this new update,” he wrote.

In a separate update, Khairy on Saturday confirmed that Malaysia has reported a total of 62 COVID-19 Omicron cases to date. Of these, 61 were imported infections with the remaining case suspected to be a local transmission.

Among the 49 most recent Omicron cases detected in Malaysia, 30 had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.