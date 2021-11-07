Malaysia’s COVID-19 contact tracing app apologises for wrongly giving some users quarantine status

KUALA LUMPUR: The developer of Malaysia’s COVID-19 contact tracing app MySejahtera has apologised for erroneously giving some users quarantine status.

In a short statement issued on Sunday morning (Nov 7), the MySejahtera team said it has corrected the problem and that users' profiles who were wrongly accorded Person Under Surveillance (PUS) or Home Surveillance Order (HSO) status have been fixed.

“Good morning everyone - we apologise for the error on our part which allowed random users' to be given HSOs/PUS status,” MySejahtera wrote in a tweet.

“We have fixed the root cause which allowed this to happen. All incorrect HSOs have been deleted, and incorrect PUS status reverted,” it added.

The statement came after some netizens flagged on Twitter that their profile status on MySejahtera was suddenly tweaked to PUS or HSO, even though they were not aware that they had come into contact with a COVID-19 case.