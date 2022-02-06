More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia amid Omicron wave

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia on Sunday (Feb 6) exceeded the 10,000 mark for the first time since Oct 2 last year.

A total of 10,089 cases were reported as of noon, taking the country's cumulative number of COVID-19 infections to 2,914,220, said director general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Klang Valley area recorded the highest number of positive cases with 2,549 in Selangor and 491 in Kuala Lumpur. This was followed by 1,582 cases in Johor and 1,285 in Sabah.

More than 99 per cent of the new cases were asymptomatic or with light symptoms, he said in an update on Twitter.

Another 77 cases were symptomatic with lung infection. Four other cases required oxygen assistance while five were in critical condition with multiple organ complications, added Dr Noor Hisham.

22,000 DAILY CASES BY END MARCH

According to modelling data provided on Sunday, Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia is expected to reach 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases by the end of March if the present trend continues.

"We are not out of the woods yet. The onus is on us now to come together and brace the surge of cases. However, more importantly, we have to anticipate the high number of cases with less severity, less hospitalisation and less fatality," he said.