Selangor, Johor and Penang ICUs surpass 90% capacity as Malaysia reports 20,396 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Malaysia reported 20,396 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (Sep 5) as intensive care units (ICU) in several states neared capacity.

The state of Selangor contributed most to the daily tally with 3,886 infections, followed by Sarawak and Sabah with 3,747 and 2,136 cases respectively.

States that recorded more than 1,000 cases were Penang with 1,961, Kedah with 1,587, Kelantan with 1,078 and Perak with 1,057.

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has stayed in the five-figure range since Jul 13.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said that as of Sep 4, the overall national occupancy rate for ICUs was at 86 per cent.

Three states hit overflowing ICU capacity: Kedah at 123 per cent, Perak at 108 per cent and Kelantan at 103 per cent.

Selangor and Johor are at 96 per cent capacity while Penang has reached 94 per cent capacity, Dr Noor Hisham said in a Tweet on Sunday.