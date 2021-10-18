Malaysia reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since June as movement, travel restrictions eased

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 5,434 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Oct 18), its lowest daily figure since Jun 28.

The number of new daily cases in the country has been trending downwards since the start of this month, entering the four-figure range on Oct 3 for the first time since July.

Data from the health ministry also showed that 93.8 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated, while more than 97 per cent of adults have received their first dose.

More details on deaths and intensive care unit (ICU) numbers will be provided later on Monday night, said Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The decline in new infections comes as Malaysia continues to relax movement restrictions and quarantine requirements.

Last week, the country reopened for interstate and international travel after the vaccination rate among adults reached more than 90 per cent.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Malaysia from Monday will also serve a shorter quarantine period of seven days.

They can serve their quarantine at home, if suitable, or at quarantine stations, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on Friday.

“Travellers who are not vaccinated or have not been fully vaccinated will have to undergo 10 days’ quarantine at the quarantine station,” he said.

Malaysia has reported more than 2.3 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 27,900 deaths to date.