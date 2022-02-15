Malaysia, Philippines to mutually recognise COVID-19 vaccination after case of stranded travellers in Manila

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian and Philippine governments have reached an agreement to mutually recognise each other’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates on Monday (Feb 14).

A statement issued by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that travellers from Malaysia were now allowed to enter the Philippines with proof of their fully-vaccinated status on MySejahtera (Malaysia’s national tracing app).

“Travellers from the Philippines will also be allowed to enter Malaysia with proof of their fully-vaccinated status from VaxCertPH.”