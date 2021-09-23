Malaysia will continue negotiating with Singapore on border reopening: Foreign minister Saifuddin

He also highlighted that negotiations included cross-border movement schemes like the Daily Commuting Arrangement (DCA).

The DCA scheme was previously proposed by the Johor State Government. In an interview with CNA in November 2020, Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said the proposed scheme will facilitate the movement of up to 30,000 commuters each day across the two land checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia.

In order to facilitate this, he said that the state government would, for instance, issue travel passes every 10 days, and commuters could use the passes to travel across the border for about three times within that period.

The Benut state assemblyman explained that this scheme will be useful for students as well as Malaysians employed in Singapore who need to commute to and fro every day.

In his speech, Mr Saifuddin said DCA was still at the “proposal stage” and there were “many things that still needed to be refined before it can be implemented”.

He added that for any proposal on the reopening of borders, the main issue to be taken into consideration was the question of “health and safety of the people, in addition to the current COVID-19 situation in both Malaysia and Singapore”.

In his speech, Mr Saifuddin also said that he was aware that the prolonged border closures between Singapore and Malaysia is impacting many Malaysians who have been separated from their loved ones throughout the pandemic.

However, he noted that these Malaysians who are working in Singapore can utilise schemes such as the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) to return home for leave to meet their family and settle private affairs.

The PCA allows Singapore and Malaysia citizens or permanent residents (PRs) who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.