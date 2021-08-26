‘Fulfil their dying wish’: Malaysian crafts COVID-19 vaccine paper offerings for Hungry Ghost Festival

JOHOR BAHRU: As the world scrambles to inoculate people against COVID-19, one store owner in Malaysia is finding his paper vaccines have become popular prayer offering items during a religious festival to honour the deceased.

The Hungry Ghost festival, celebrated by Buddhists and Taoists across Southeast Asia, centres on a belief that the spirits of the dead return to Earth during the seventh month of the Chinese Lunar calendar.

During this time, people leave out food items for the dead and burn incense and intricate offerings made of paper resembling things the deceased may have wanted.

This year, a box set of a syringe and two vaccine vials made of paper are among the fastest-selling items for the festival at Raymond Shieh Siow Leong's religious goods store in the southern Malaysian city of Johor Bahru.

"The COVID-19 situation in our country is quite serious and many people passed away before receiving the vaccine. I hope this product can help the deceased to fulfil their dying wish," Shieh said.