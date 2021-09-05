Those entering Malaysia may verify foreign COVID-19 vaccination at district health offices

JOHOR BAHRU: Those who completed their COVID-19 vaccination abroad will be able to get their immunisation certificates verified by local health authorities when they enter Malaysia.

Only then will their fully vaccinated status be reflected in Malaysia's contact tracing MySejahtera mobile application, said Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Adham Baba on Sunday (Sep 5).

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a vaccination centre visit in Johor, Dr Adham said these individuals who received their immunisation doses abroad may lodge a report at any District Health Office.

They should also bring along documents and certificates as proof so that officials can assess the authenticity of the vaccine they received.

“Those who got vaccinated from overseas, especially Singapore, who wish to update their vaccination profile on MySejahtera, we need them to head down to a district health office (PKD) to inform officials of their vaccination status,” said Dr Adham.

“After the district health office has verified the certificate, the state health department will send information and data to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) in Putrajaya. CPRC will then inform MySejahtera to update and issue a digital certificate in the (individual’s) profile.

“Regardless of the nationality or foreigner, most importantly, we want to confirm whether the vaccination certificate issued abroad was genuine or not and to find out the type of vaccine they received,” said Dr Adham.