Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting with Cabinet ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home.

The infection was confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 9) following a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the former prime minister said in a Facebook post.

Muhyiddin, who reported mild symptoms, said he is in “good condition” and isolating at home according to the health ministry's guidelines.

He also urged those who may be close contacts to abide by the prevailing health protocols.

News of Muhyiddin's infection comes a day after he chaired an in-person NRC meeting with Cabinet ministers and other government officials. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was also in attendance.