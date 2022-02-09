Logo
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting with Cabinet ministers
Malaysia's National Recovery Council chairman Muhyiddin Yassin alongside other government officials on Feb 8, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin)

Low Zoey
Low Zoey
09 Feb 2022 02:09PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 02:14PM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently quarantined at home.

The infection was confirmed on Wednesday (Feb 9) following a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the former prime minister said in a Facebook post.

Muhyiddin, who reported mild symptoms, said he is in “good condition” and isolating at home according to the health ministry's guidelines.

He also urged those who may be close contacts to abide by the prevailing health protocols.

News of Muhyiddin's infection comes a day after he chaired an in-person NRC meeting with Cabinet ministers and other government officials. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was also in attendance. 

Muhyiddin Yassin chairing the National Recovery Council meeting on Feb 8, 2022. (Photo: Facebook/Muhyiddin Yassin)

Malaysia has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days. New infections hit a four-month high on Saturday before continuing to rise.

The health ministry said on Monday that the recent spike in cases was not unexpected, and that most of the infections were asymptomatic or mild.

Muhyiddin on Tuesday announced that the NRC had agreed to fully open Malaysia’s borders by March to support the country’s economic recovery.

This could take place as soon as Mar 1. 

Source: CNA/zl(gs)

