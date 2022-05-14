21 more dead as North Korea battles COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday (May 14) reported 21 additional deaths from "fever", two days after the country announced its first-ever cases of COVID-19 and ordered nationwide lockdowns.

State media said that 174,440 new fever cases were discovered on Friday alone and that 21 people had died, as it moved into a "maximum emergency quarantine system" in a bid to slow the spread of disease through its unvaccinated population.

"On May 13, 174,440 new cases of fever were reported nationwide, 81,430 recovered, and 21 died," the KCNA report said.

The KCNA report did not specify whether the victims were positive for COVID-19, but experts say that the country lacks mass testing capacity.

"The total number of sick people nationwide was 524,440, of which 234,630 were fully recovered, 288,810 were receiving treatment, and the number of deaths so far is 27," it added.

North Korea held its second Politburo meeting this week, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said that the outbreak was causing "great turmoil" in the country, KCNA reported.