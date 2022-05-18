North Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immaturity' in response to COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un slammed his country's response to its first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak as immature, accusing government officials of inadequacies and inertia as fever cases swept the country, state media reported on Wednesday (May 18).

North Korea reported 232,880 more people with fever symptoms, and six more deaths after country revealed the COVID-19 outbreak last week. It did not say how many people had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Presiding over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday, Kim said the "immaturity in the state capacity for coping with the crisis" increased the "complexity and hardships" in fighting the pandemic, according to KCNA.

Since its first acknowledgement of the COVID-19 outbreak, the North has reported 1.72 million patients with fever symptoms, including 62 deaths as of Tuesday evening.

Yet the North also said the country's virus situation was taking a "favourable turn," adding the party meeting discussed "maintaining the good chance in the overall epidemic prevention front".