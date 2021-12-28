Indonesia detects first locally transmitted Omicron COVID-19 case

JAKARTA: Indonesian health authorities were conducting contact tracing on Tuesday (Dec 28) after detecting the Southeast Asian country's first case of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant in the community, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.

The first confirmed case was a 37-year-old male who was from the city of Medan and had visited a restaurant in Jakarta's central business district earlier this month, Tarmizi told a news conference.

The man had no recent history of overseas travel or contacts with international travellers, Tarmizi said, adding he was asymptomatic and was in isolation at a Jakarta hospital, after he had initially isolated at home.

"With this one local transmission we will toughen mobility restrictions, especially during the Christmas and New Year's holidays," she said, adding the patient's wife had tested negative for Omicron.