Philippines suspends decision to allow vaccinated tourists entry amid Omicron variant concerns

MANILA: The Philippines has temporarily suspended a decision to allow fully vaccinated tourists entry in a bid to prevent a new, heavily mutated coronavirus variant from taking off in the country, where most of the population remains unvaccinated.

It comes as the country on Monday (Nov 29) launched a three-day vaccination drive targeting 9 million people as young as 12 in an effort to accelerate the roll-out of jabs.

So far, the country has not reported any cases of the Omicron strain, which was first detected in South Africa and has since spread around the globe.

Manila announced plans last week to allow fully vaccinated tourists from most countries to enter from Dec 1 as it seeks to revive the nation's battered economy.

But the government's COVID-19 task force reversed course over the weekend as it announced the suspension of flights from seven European countries, in addition to an earlier ban on arrivals from several African nations.

"The IATF deemed it necessary to suspend the entry of foreign tourists, given worldwide concerns over the Omicron variant," Bureau of Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente said on Monday, using the acronym for the task force.