US intelligence community says it cannot solve COVID-19 mystery without China

WASHINGTON: The US intelligence community does not believe it can resolve a debate over whether a Chinese laboratory incident was the source of COVID-19 without more information, US officials said in a declassified summary on Friday (Aug 27).

US officials said only China can help solve questions about the true origins of the virus that has now killed 4.6 million people worldwide. "China's cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19," they said.

President Joe Biden, who received a classified report earlier this week summarising the investigation he had ordered, said Washington and its allies will continue to press the Chinese government for answers.

"Critical information about the origins of this pandemic exists in the People's Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international investigators and members of the global public health community from accessing it," Biden said in a statement after the summary was released.

The summary, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, was set to worsen discord between Beijing and Washington at a time when the countries' ties are at their lowest point in decades. In the United States, activists worried the investigation could also encourage violence against Asian Americans.