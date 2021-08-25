'Politics has absolutely no place' when researching COVID-19 origins: WHO chief scientist

SINGAPORE: The World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has called for a depoliticalised, evidence-based global scientific effort to understand the origins of the COVID-19 virus and the steps needed to prevent a future pandemic.

Dr Swaminathan made the call amid an ongoing political blame-game in global power rivalry centered around China, the country where the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan.

“I think politics has absolutely no place in this because the science behind this is going to be important for all of us, regardless of which country we live in,” said Dr Swaminathan in an exclusive interview with CNA on Monday (Aug 23).

Her comments come after WHO expert Peter Ben Embarek, who led an international mission to China in February this year, said that Chinese researchers had pressured his team against linking the origins of the pandemic to a research laboratory in Wuhan.