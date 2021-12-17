COVID-19 pandemic pushes millions in Philippines into poverty

MANILA: Close to four million people in the Philippines became poor in the first half of the year due to pandemic-induced lockdown measures that dried up jobs and reduced domestic demand, government officials said on Friday (Dec 17).

Poverty incidence in the Philippines rose to 23.7 per cent in the first half of the year from 21.1 per cent in the same period in 2018, economic officials said, which translated to 3.9 million more Filipinos living in poverty.

The statistics agency releases poverty statistics every three years.

"The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted our progress. In 2020, people's income and jobs were significantly affected by stringent quarantines," Economic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua told a media briefing, referring to lockdown measures.