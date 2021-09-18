'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle COVID-19, resignations

MANILA: Exhausted nurses in the Philippines are struggling to care for patients as colleagues contract COVID-19 or quit a profession that was dangerously understaffed even before the pandemic.

The country is enduring a record rise in infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, with the health department reporting a nursing shortfall of more than 100,000 - forcing those left to work long hours for little pay on often precarious short-term contracts.

"They are tired and burned out," nursing director Lourdes Banaga, at a private hospital south of Manila, told AFP.

"At the start of the pandemic, we had almost 200 nurses," said Banaga, director for nursing services at the Lipa Medix Medical Center in Batangas province.

"By September that will reduce to 63."

Official figures show that 75,000 nurses are working in public and private Philippine hospitals, but roughly 109,000 more are needed.