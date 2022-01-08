Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry reported a record 26,458 confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jan 8).

In a bulletin it said confirmed cases have exceeded 2.93 million, while deaths have reached over 52,000 as 265 fatalities were recorded on Saturday. The previous daily record in COVID-19 cases was 26,303 on Sep 11, 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte said earlier this week that people who have not taken COVID-19 shots will be arrested if they disobeyed stay-at-home orders.

Duterte in an televised address to the nation said he was asking community leaders to look for unvaccinated people and make sure they were confined to their homes.

"If he refuses, if he goes out his house and goes around the community, he can be restrained. If he refuses, the captain is empowered now to arrest recalcitrant persons," he added.