Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

Philippines confirms record daily COVID-19 infections

A person holds a placard reminding people to observe physical distancing as they visit the newly reopened portion of Manila Bay on Oct 16, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Lisa Marie David)

08 Jan 2022 07:17PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 07:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry reported a record 26,458 confirmed new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Jan 8). 

In a bulletin it said confirmed cases have exceeded 2.93 million, while deaths have reached over 52,000 as 265 fatalities were recorded on Saturday. The previous daily record in COVID-19 cases was 26,303 on Sep 11, 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte said earlier this week that people who have not taken COVID-19 shots will be arrested if they disobeyed stay-at-home orders. 

Duterte in an televised address to the nation said he was asking community leaders to look for unvaccinated people and make sure they were confined to their homes.

"If he refuses, if he goes out his house and goes around the community, he can be restrained. If he refuses, the captain is empowered now to arrest recalcitrant persons," he added. 

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

COVID-19 Philippines

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us