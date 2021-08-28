Philippines' Duterte extends COVID-19 curbs to second-highest level as cases surge

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lengthened coronavirus restrictions in the capital region and some provinces, his spokesperson said on Saturday (Aug 28), as the Southeast Asian nation logged a new record in daily COVID-19 infections.

The Philippines, which has among the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases driven by community transmission of the more infectious Delta variant.

"We expect the number of cases will continue to increase in the coming days," health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing.