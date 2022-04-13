Some Singaporeans in Shanghai provided with food packs amid COVID-19 lockdown: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai has sent food packs to Singaporeans who have been unable to obtain food on their own.
In comments on Wednesday (Apr 13) made in response to media queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said its mission in Shanghai has been reaching out to and helping Singaporeans in the city, where a strictly enforced COVID-19 lockdown is in place.
The city is under huge pressure to contain China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan, with 25,141 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday alone.
Millions of residents have been confined to their homes and are struggling to get hold of daily supplies.
The Singapore Consulate-General is closely monitoring the situation and is also in touch with the local authorities, said an MFA spokesperson.
The mission has also kept Singaporeans regularly updated through a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and a virtual town hall meeting convened on Tuesday.
MFA said the Consulate-General is also providing assistance to Singaporeans by helping them source for essential supplies or replenish medication, sending food packs to those who are unable to obtain food on their own, and facilitating exit permits for Singaporeans to return to Singapore for urgent reasons.
"Singaporeans who can still access delivery services may try purchasing essential supplies through online applications and participating in group buys within their residential compounds," said the MFA spokesperson.
"They may also seek assistance through their neighbourhood residence committees. Singaporeans can refer to the relevant Shanghai authority’s official WeChat account for information on available vendors for supplies."
Singaporeans who are unable to obtain essential supplies despite these efforts can contact the Consulate-General for assistance, the spokesperson added.
While the Consulate-General remains under lockdown, Singaporeans in Shanghai who require consular assistance may reach the Consulate-General via the emergency hotline +86 138 0194 9439 or email singcg_sha [at] mfa.sg.
Singaporeans can also approach the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.
All Singaporeans who are currently in Shanghai are urged to e-register with MFA if they have not already done so.
