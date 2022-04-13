Some Singaporeans in Shanghai provided with food packs amid COVID-19 lockdown: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai has sent food packs to Singaporeans who have been unable to obtain food on their own.

In comments on Wednesday (Apr 13) made in response to media queries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said its mission in Shanghai has been reaching out to and helping Singaporeans in the city, where a strictly enforced COVID-19 lockdown is in place.

The city is under huge pressure to contain China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan, with 25,141 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday alone.

Millions of residents have been confined to their homes and are struggling to get hold of daily supplies.

The Singapore Consulate-General is closely monitoring the situation and is also in touch with the local authorities, said an MFA spokesperson.

The mission has also kept Singaporeans regularly updated through a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and a virtual town hall meeting convened on Tuesday.