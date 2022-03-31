Shanghai urges COVID-19 lockdown patience as case numbers drop for first time in 2 weeks

SHANGHAI: Shanghai authorities on Thursday (Mar 31) appealed to residents to keep cooperating with tight curbs imposed to stop COVID-19 spreading, saying they recognised their frustrations as China's most populous city entered the fourth day of a two-stage lockdown.

The plea for patience came as the Chinese financial hub, home to 26 million people, said its overall daily COVID-19 caseload eased, for the first time in about two weeks, in an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant that began about a month ago.

It reported 5,298 locally transmitted new asymptomatic cases and 355 symptomatic cases for Wednesday, compared with 5,656 local asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier. Shanghai accounted for almost 80 per cent of local asymptomatic cases reported across the whole of China for Wednesday, and about 20 per cent of those with symptoms.

In a letter to the city's residents, the Shanghai government saying it was grateful for citizens' efforts and acknowledged their sacrifices, as it sticks with China's "dynamic clearance" approach - detecting the virus, tracing contacts and centrally quarantining all positive cases.

"Pandemic prevention and control work have brought much inconvenience to people," it said in the letter, posted to its official WeChat social media account on Thursday.

"Some of you have been in quarantine and lockdown for a long time. The city deeply appreciates everyone's understanding and cooperation."