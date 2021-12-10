South Korea to cut COVID-19 booster shot interval again as infections rise

SEOUL: South Korea will further cut the interval for coronavirus booster vaccines for all adults from four to five months to three, officials said on Friday (Dec 10), as it struggles to fight record levels of infections amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

The move came three weeks after the government reduced the booster gap for people aged 60 and older and primary groups to four months from six. The interval for all other adults had been five months.

"The government has decided to shorten the gap so that all adults can receive an extra dose three months after initial vaccination," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told an intra-agency meeting.

"Our medical response capacity is being rapidly exhausted as more than 7,000 new cases arose for a third straight day."