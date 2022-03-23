South Korea's total COVID-19 cases top 10 million as crematoria, funeral homes overwhelmed

SEOUL: South Korea's total coronavirus infections topped 10 million, or nearly 20 per cent of its population, authorities said on Wednesday (Mar 23), as surging severe cases and deaths increasingly put a strain on crematories and funeral homes nationwide.

The country has been battling a record COVID-19 wave driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant even as it largely scrapped its once aggressive tracing and quarantine efforts and eased social distancing curbs.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 490,881 cases for Tuesday, the second highest daily tally after it peaked at 621,205 on Mar 16. The total caseload rose to 10,427,247, with 13,432 deaths, up 291 a day before.

The country's infection and death rates are still far below those recorded elsewhere, as almost 87 per cent of its 52 million residents are fully vaccinated and 63 per cent have received booster shots.

But the death toll nearly doubled in just about six weeks, with daily fatalities peaking at 429 last Friday, fuelling demand for funeral arrangements.