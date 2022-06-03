Logo
South Korea to lift quarantine requirement for non-vaccinated foreign arrivals
A child wearing a face mask walks at Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Mar 25, 2022. (File photo: REUTERS/Heo Ran)

03 Jun 2022 02:09PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 02:09PM)
SEOUL: South Korea's prime minister on Friday (Jun 3) said the country will lift its quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination from Jun 8 and also start lifting aviation regulations imposed for international flights.

However, the government will maintain the requirement of a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result prior to entry and a PCR test within 72 hours after arrival.

"While there was a 7-day quarantine obligation for non-vaccinated foreign arrivals until now, such requirement will be eliminated from Jun 8 regardless of their vaccination status," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told a pandemic response meeting, adding the country's COVID-19 situation had stabilised.

Han said any aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from Jun 8 to ensure that flights can operate in a timely manner, as current restrictions on flights and flight operation times have caused inconveniences such as lack of tickets and rising prices.

 

Source: Reuters/ic

