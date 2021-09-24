South Korea reports record daily COVID-19 cases; planning how to live with virus

SEOUL: South Korea has set a record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434, breaking the previous record set last month, as the country grapples with a wave of infections that began in early July, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Friday (Sep 24).

The mortality rate and number of severe cases remain relatively low and steady at 0.82 per cent and 309, respectively, helped largely by vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of severe COVID-19, KDCA said when reporting figures for Thursday.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum stressed the need for virus-prevention rules to be stricter as adherence could have been lax during this week's three-day holiday.

"If prevention measures are not managed stably, the gradual recovery to normal life will inevitably be delayed," Kim told Friday's COVID-19 response meeting.

Authorities have advised people returning from holidays to be tested even for the mildest COVID-19-type symptoms, especially before going to work.

The daily caseloads may continue to surge and peak by next week as more people get tested after the break, Lee Ki-il, deputy minister of healthcare policy, told a briefing.