Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

South Korea to require COVID-19 tests for Hong Kong, Macao travellers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

South Korea to require COVID-19 tests for Hong Kong, Macao travellers

South Korea to require COVID-19 tests for Hong Kong, Macao travellers

Travellers are seen at Hong Kong International Airport after the lifting of COVID-19 movement controls on Dec 14, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

03 Jan 2023 11:29AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2023 11:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's health authorities said on Tuesday (Jan 3) it will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from Hong Kong and Macao, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.

Effective Jan 7, travellers from Hong Kong and Macao would be required to submit a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The decision comes after South Korea announced it will require travellers from China to take COVID-19 tests before departure and upon arrival in South Korea, joining the United States, Japan and other countries in taking new border measures amid concerns over a new wave of infections and mutations.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

South Korea COVID-19 Hong Kong Macao

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.