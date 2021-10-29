South Korea loosens restrictions in first step toward 'living with COVID-19'

SEOUL: South Korea said on Friday (Oct 29) it will drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes and implement its first vaccine passport for high-risk venues, such as gyms, saunas and bars, as it tries to "live with COVID-19".

The first phase will go into effect on Monday and last for a month, officials said, with plans calling for all restrictions to be scrapped by February.

The push comes as South Korea still grapples with high daily case numbers, though they remain far below many of the worst hit countries, and serious infections and deaths are low.

Last week, South Korea met its goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of its 52 million people, paving the way for the planned return to normal. It has now fully vaccinated about 72 per cent of the population, and has given at least one dose of a vaccine to more than 79.8 per cent.

While never under lockdown, South Korea has been battling the fourth wave of infections since July when the government imposed tight gatherings and social distancing restrictions.