Sri Lankans seek full COVID-19 lockdown ahead of president's address

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will meet his COVID-19 advisers on Friday (Aug 20) and is expected later to address the nation as infections and deaths overwhelm the island's health system, leading to calls for a complete lockdown.

The Indian Ocean nation recorded its highest single-day death toll of 187 and 3,793 new cases on Wednesday. Religious leaders, politicians and businessmen have called for an immediate nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infections.

Daily infections have more than doubled in a month to an average of 3,897, according to the Reuters global COVID-19 tracker.

Hospitals in the country of 32 million people are overflowing with COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible Delta variant surges through the population.

"If they listen to us, it will be good for our leaders and for the country," said lawmaker Tissa Witarana after calling for a strict lockdown.