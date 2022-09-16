Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals

TAIPEI: Taiwan is eyeing an earlier end to its mandatory quarantine for all arrivals and has been making relevant preparations, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday (Sep 16), as the government continues to ease controls put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Taiwan has kept its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in June it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.

Taiwan has reported more than 5.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. With more than 99 per cent of those showing no or only mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in its "new Taiwan model", although it has not given a timeline for when quarantine rules may be scrapped.

Su that said while cases were gradually ticking up at the moment that was in line with expectations.

"We are also preparing for a steady opening up with all ministries and departments," he told reporters.

"If during the (next) two weeks it can be monitored and predictions are as we first had them, if (cases) gradually rise and then slow down, then we can open up earlier."