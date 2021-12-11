Logo
Taiwan confirms first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant
Taiwan confirms first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ride an escalator at a subway station in Taipei, Taiwan, Nov 30, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/I-Hwa Cheng)

11 Dec 2021 05:46PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 05:46PM)
TAIPEI: Taiwan confirmed on Saturday (Dec 11) its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad.

The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.

Like all entrants, they were tested on arrival and already subject to two weeks of quarantine.

Source: Reuters/zl

