Taiwan confirms first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

TAIPEI: Taiwan confirmed on Saturday (Dec 11) its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, found in three people who had arrived from abroad.
The island's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infections were found in travellers arriving from Britain, the southern African nation of Eswatini and the United States.
Like all entrants, they were tested on arrival and already subject to two weeks of quarantine.
