Taiwan receives first batch of politically charged Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI: Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Thursday (Sep 2), a delivery organised by two tech giants and a charity because of diplomatic pressure from China.

The 930,000 doses are the first of 15 million jabs acquired by Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), as well as Buddhist charity Tzu Chi foundation, in deals with a China-based distributor after months of wrangling.

Despite donations of several million doses from the United States and Japan in June, Taiwan has been struggling to secure enough vaccines for its 23.5 million population and its precarious political status has been a major stumbling block.