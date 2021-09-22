Thailand delays plan to reopen cities to tourists until November

BANGKOK: Thailand has pushed back plans to reopen Bangkok and some other major cities to foreign arrivals until November, due to COVID-19 vaccination rates falling short of targets, a senior official said on Wednesday (Sep 22).

Earlier this month, officials said that they planned to welcome vaccinated tourists without quarantine to major cities like Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Chiang Mai in October to revive the country’s crucial tourism sector.

"Cities we've targeted have not reached 70 per cent vaccination rates and so we have to push out the date to November," Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.

Despite being a production hub for the AstraZeneca vaccine, Thailand's vaccine roll-out has struggled to keep pace, though Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha pledged on Wednesday to speed up inoculations.