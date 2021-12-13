Logo
Thailand to expedite COVID-19 boosters in anticipation of Omicron
Thailand to expedite COVID-19 boosters in anticipation of Omicron
A woman gets a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in for first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100kg and pregnant women amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand on July 23, 2021. (File photo: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa)
13 Dec 2021 05:24PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 05:39PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand will halve to three months the time between administering a second COVID-19 vaccine shot and a booster, a health official said on Monday (Dec 13), to try to strengthen immunity in anticipation of a local spread of the Omicron variant.

Thailand has so far detected eight imported cases of the Omicron variant but has yet to see community transmission, according to its health ministry. Omicron has been reported in dozens of countries.

"Because Omicron is now widespread, the booster third shot would help lessen the severity of symptoms and reduce the death rate," said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesperson for the government's COVID-19 taskforce.

Taweesin said recipients of a second shot in August or September could get boosters right away at any vaccine centre nationwide.

The UK Health Security Agency on Friday said boosters significantly restored protection against mild diseased caused by the Omicron variant, in early findings from a real-world analysis.

More than 43 million people or 60 per cent of people in Thailand have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, of which 4.1 million have received boosters.

Source: Reuters/az

