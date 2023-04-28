Thai prime minister concerned about rising COVID-19 cases after long holidays

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern about a jump in COVID-19 cases and urged vulnerable groups to get a vaccine booster dose, said acting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri on Wednesday (Apr 26).

“The prime minister has been following the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and ordered the Ministry of Public Health to continuously assess the situation as well as closely monitor the spread of the XBB.1.16 sub-variant,” Mr Anucha said.

Data from the Department of Disease Control (DDC) showed a surge in COVID-19 cases during and after Thailand’s long Songkran holidays two weeks ago. Between Apr 9 and 15, the department reported 435 new cases before the number surged to 1,088 the following week.

The increase is expected to continue over the next 1-2 weeks, DDC director-general Tares Krassanairawiwong said on Wednesday.

According to Mr Anucha, the spread of COVID-19 is prevalent in big cities with a high population density such as Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and Chonburi. He added that most cases were transmitted among families and big gatherings.

“The Ministry of Public Health expected the spread of COVID-19 to rise in the rainy season. It has reviewed its advice on vaccination, making it an annual practice. We would like to ask the public to urgently get the annual COVID-19 vaccine before the rainy season begins,” said Mr Anucha.

People are advised to get one dose per year and the vaccine should be administered at least three months after the previous dose or a COVID-19 infection.