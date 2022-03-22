Easing of COVID-19 travel curbs a boon for Indonesia’s economy but timing requires calibration: Experts

JAKARTA: The recent moves by the Indonesian government to ease travel requirements have had a positive impact on the country’s aviation and tourism sectors, but there are concerns that they may have been introduced too quickly, said experts interviewed by CNA.

They are worried that this could generate apathy and negligence among the public in observing the health protocols to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesian Tourism Minister, Sandiaga Uno announced on Monday (Mar 21) that the government has decided to lift the quarantine requirement for international travellers arriving in Indonesia. Previously, this relaxation only applied to tourism-dependent islands of Bali, Batam and Bintan.

"We have received instruction … that the no quarantine policy will be expanded to the whole of Indonesia," Mr Uno said, adding that the decision was made at a limited cabinet meeting led by President Joko Widodo on the country’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts on Monday.

The minister said the no quarantine policy for Bali, Batam and Bintan – implemented since Mar 7 – “has been a success” adding that the policy did not result in a spike of imported COVID-19 cases or local transmission.

Under the requirement, international travellers are subjected to a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arriving and must only wait at their hotel until their results come back negative for COVID-19.

The no quarantine policy is not the only travel relaxation Indonesia has made recently.

On Mar 7, Indonesia decided to reinstate its visa on arrival policy for travellers from 23 countries seeking to enter Indonesia from the popular resort island of Bali. Previously, all foreigners must apply for a visa prior to their departure.