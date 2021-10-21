India's Serum Institute sees 'large' COVID-19 vaccine exports as output nearly quadruples

NEW DELHI: The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, has nearly quadrupled its monthly capacity of AstraZeneca shots to as many as 240 million doses, and is prepared to export "large volumes" from January, its CEO told Reuters.

India this month resumed COVID-19 vaccine exports for the first time since April, sending some 4 million doses to friendly countries, but none yet to the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

SII's monthly production was around 65 million doses when the Indian government stopped all exports as the country's infections soared.

"Because we have converted so many buildings and plants for it, 220 to 240 million is our output now - which is enough for the country," CEO Adar Poonawalla said after India celebrated the milestone of administering 1 billion doses on Thursday (Oct 21).

"India may need booster shots and other things also, so exports in January won't reach as high as 200 million doses. But certainly, it will be large volumes."

The family-owned company may be able to export up to 30 million doses a month in November and December, he added.

"The government will decide how many doses we export, I think 20 to 30 million could happen in November - volumes will be small until December," Poonawalla said, adding that he did not know yet if any exports to COVAX would happen in October.

SII is contracted to supply hundreds of millions of doses to World Health Organization-backed COVAX, but has supplied only a few dozen million shots. The company has provided nearly 90 per cent of the doses administered in India.