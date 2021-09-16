Indonesia in talks with WHO to become global vaccine hub: Health minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia is in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as six drug companies to become a global hub for manufacturing vaccines, its health minister told Reuters.

Detailing the ambitious strategy for the first time, Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in an interview that Indonesia would kick-start the initiative by prioritising purchases of COVID-19 vaccines from companies that shared technology and set up facilities in Indonesia.

"We are working with the WHO to be one of the global manufacturing hubs for mRNA," he said, adding that he had directly lobbied WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on a trip to Europe earlier this month.

"The WHO has pointed to South Africa as the first location, and I said that logically Indonesia should be the second."

The new "technology transfer hubs" are part of a WHO strategy to more widely distribute vaccine production globally and build capacity in developing countries to make new-generation vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer's nucleic-acid-based mRNA jabs which can be quickly adapted to handle new virus variants.