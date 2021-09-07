'My saviour': Hanoi's tiny balconies a refuge in COVID-19 lockdown

HANOI: Overlooking deserted streets, Hanoi's tiny balconies have become places of refuge as the city's locked-down residents squeeze desks, yoga mats and comfortable seats for coffee drinking into their share of fresh air.

Eight million people living in the Vietnamese capital have been under a strict stay-at-home order since late July, allowed out only for trips to get food or hospital visits.

Although the lockdown is beginning to ease in some parts of the city, most residents must stay home for at least another two weeks as the nationwide death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb.