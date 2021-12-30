Xi'an fights biggest COVID-19 outbreak in a Chinese city this year

BEIJING: The Chinese city of Xi'an reported on Thursday (Dec 30) another 155 local COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to the highest seen in any Chinese city this year, as infections keep spreading eight days into lockdown for its 13 million people.

The northwestern city reported 155 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms such as a fever on Wednesday, official data showed on Thursday, up from 151 cases a day earlier. This takes the total number of local coronavirus cases to 1,100 since the current flare-up began on Dec 9.

Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, have warned the lockdown could affect their chip manufacturing bases in the area.

Xi'an has embarked on multiple rounds of citywide testing to trace transmissions. A sixth round kicked off on Thursday, a day after the fifth round.

"Xi'an has reached a live-or-die stage in its fight against the virus," said Zhang Fenghu, a city government official, at a news conference on Wednesday.