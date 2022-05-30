COVID-hit Shanghai to end two-month lockdown on Jun 1

SHANGHAI: Shanghai on Monday (May 30) announced an end to its two-month long COVID-19 lockdown, allowing the vast majority of people in China's largest city to leave their homes and drive their cars from Wednesday.

The news brought an outpouring of relief, joy and some wariness from exhausted residents.

"I'm so emotional that I'm going to cry," said one Weibo user.

Most of the city's 25 million residents have been confined to their homes for almost all of the lockdown which began on Apr 1, with curbs only slightly relaxing in recent weeks to allow some to go out for short periods of time.

Local authorities had earlier this month said they planned to fully restore normal life by next month but it had not been clear how they would carry that out amid an insistence on sticking to China's zero-COVID policy.

Some residents greeted the news with disbelief, reflecting on how what was originally supposed to be a lockdown lasting five days that became a much longer than anticipated ordeal.

"Please don't be lying to me," one person said on social media. "I'm numb," said another.

The easing of curbs applies only to those in low-risk areas, which are home to about 22.3 million people, according to government data. People will still be required to wear masks and are discouraged from gathering and encouraged to get vaccinated.

Authorities did not say whether activities such as restaurant dining would be permitted.

Following the announcement, Li Qiang, Shanghai's Communist Party chief and an ally of President Xi Jinping, said city authorities and residents had "passed the test under extreme conditions and completed the arduous task".

QUESTIONS REMAIN

The city-wide lockdown has fuelled public anger and rare protests, as well as pummelled supply chains and China's economy.

Residents have heavily criticised the city government over its communication during much of the period. On Sunday, Shanghai announced it was removing restrictions on business reopenings, but gave no indication at that time on how it would lift other lockdown measures.

It was also unclear whether firms, shops and supermarkets must continue to adhere to a "closed loop" management system in order to reopen. Companies have called such requirements problematic as they must find ways for workers to sleep on site and carry out regular disinfection.

"Shanghai suffered a huge setback and lost its shine during the two months of stringent lockdown measures. Although the road to normality is long, these new measures indicate the prioritisation of Shanghai’s economic recovery" said Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, Vice President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.