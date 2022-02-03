Bali to welcome first international tourist flight amid cautious reopening

DENPASAR, Indonesia: Indonesia's holiday island of Bali will welcome its first direct flight carrying foreign tourists for nearly two years on Thursday (Feb 3), but just a handful of visitors will be on board to enter strict quarantine on arrival.

A Garuda Indonesia flight from Tokyo is scheduled to arrive in Bali in the afternoon, with six foreigners and six Indonesians aboard, said Ida Ayu Indah Yustikarini, an official at the Bali Government Tourism Office.

Though the island officially opened to visitors from China, New Zealand, Japan and a few other countries in mid-October, there have been no direct non-cargo flights since then.

The six foreign tourists arriving from Tokyo were travelling using business visas since the new rules for tourists were not ready when they applied to come, said Yustikarini.

Indonesia has said restarting international flights is intended to boost Bali's battered tourism sector, which usually accounts for 54 per cent of its economy.