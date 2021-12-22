China orders 13 million Xi'an residents to stay home over COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING: The northern Chinese city of Xi'an ordered all 13 million residents to stay home in a strict lockdown on Wednesday (Dec 22), while dramatically tightening travel controls to fight a growing COVID-19 outbreak.

With Beijing preparing to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, China is on high alert as it fights local outbreaks in several cities.

Xi'an reported 52 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 143 since Dec 9.

From midnight on Thursday, all households may only "send one household member outside once every two days to purchase necessities", with all others ordered to remain indoors except for emergencies, the city government said in a statement on its official Weibo social media account.

Residents "should not leave the city unless necessary", the government said, adding that those seeking to leave would have to provide evidence of "special circumstances" and apply for approval.