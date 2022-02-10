COVAX cuts North Korea's COVID-19 vaccine allotment after no deliveries accepted

SEOUL: The COVAX global COVID-19 vaccine-sharing programme has scaled back the number of doses allocated for North Korea, international aid organisations said, as the country has so far failed to arrange for any shipments.

A website dashboard maintained by the United Nations children's agency, UNICEF, shows the number of doses earmarked for North Korea now stands at 1.54 million, down from as many as 8.11 million last year.

This year, COVAX is moving to needs-based vaccine allocations, so the accumulation of previously allocated doses to North Korea is no longer relevant, said a spokesperson for Gavi, the charity that helps operate the vaccine sharing programme.

"Vaccines were allocated to (North Korea) on technical considerations to enable the country to catch up with international immunisation targets in 2022 in case the government decides to introduce COVID-19 immunisations as part of the national pandemic response," the spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.