Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections surge to record

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's daily COVID-19 infections nearly doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday (Feb 9), authorities said, as the global financial hub battles a rapid surge that is shaping as the biggest test yet of its 'dynamic zero' policy.

The city has reported close to 4,000 infections over the past two weeks, up from just two in December, taking its tally to more than 17,000 since the outbreak began in 2020, with 215 deaths, although the figures are lower than other major cities in the world.

Authorities have responded with the toughest measures since the start of the pandemic, which are taking an increasing social and economic toll on the city's 7.5 million residents.

City leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that public gatherings of more than two people would be banned and added churches and hair salons to most venues, including schools and gyms, which have been forced to close.

Many residents rushed to salons for a last haircut ahead of a mandated closure from Thursday.

Hong Kong has stuck to a "dynamic zero" strategy employed by mainland China to suppress all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible in order to eliminate the virus.

Lam said the city was not able to try to live with the virus, like most of the rest of the world is doing, because more than 50 per cent of the elderly have not been vaccinated.

About 80 per cent of the city's residents have had at least one vaccine shot but many elderly people have been hesitant.

Two elderly patients in their 70s died from coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday.