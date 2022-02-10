Hong Kong COVID-19 infections surge, experts warn could near 30,000 a day

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 986 new coronavirus infections on Thursday (Feb 10) as authorities scramble to contain an outbreak which medical experts warn could see 28,000 daily cases by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry.

The rise in cases, up 10-fold since Feb 1, is proving to be the biggest test for the global financial hub's "dynamic zero" policy of virus suppression.

Leader Carrie Lam said she was "deeply sorry and anxious" as residents, including elderly and children, queued for hours at testing centers and to enter isolation facilities after daily infections doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday.

Following mainland China, Hong Kong is trying to curb outbreaks as soon as possible, in contrast with many other places that are trying to "live with COVID", relying on high vaccination rates to bring protection while easing restrictions.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is testing both approaches though experts have said Hong Kong's strategy looks increasingly unsustainable with cases ballooning.

Writing on her official Facebook page, Lam said the government was working hard to enhance capacity and that the fast-spreading infections, hitting places like elderly care homes, were the last thing she wanted to see.

"Citizens have to wait for a long time to receive testing and a large number of people who have tested positive have been waiting for a long time for isolation facilities," she said.

"I am deeply sorry and anxious."

Lam said the city was not able to try to live with the virus because more than 50 per cent of the elderly have not been vaccinated.

About 82 per cent of the city's residents have had at least one vaccine shot but many elderly people have been hesitant.

Three elderly people have died this week from coronavirus, authorities said on Thursday.