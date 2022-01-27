Hong Kong to cut COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals to 14 days from next month

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will cut quarantine for arriving travellers to 14 days from 21, starting from Feb 5, leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday (Jan 27), after pressure from finance executives and foreign diplomats, who said the measure was hurting competitiveness.

Tough COVID-19 rules have made Hong Kong one of the world's most isolated cities, with flights down as much as 90 per cent.

Residents returning from more than 160 countries are required to quarantine for 21 days in designated hotels at their own cost.

Lam said that incoming travellers would have to spend 14 days in a hotel, followed by seven days of self-monitoring, with further details to be announced. She did not say which countries would be covered by the new rules.

"It is not because of pressure from anybody. It's just because of science ... that Omicron has a relatively short incubation period," she told a news briefing, adding that the measure was still unlikely to satisfy the business community.

On Wednesday, the territory's European Chamber of Commerce said in an internal report that weeks of quarantine requirements were affecting desirability and risked an exodus as companies moved staff to Singapore and the South Korean capital Seoul.